PM greeted for announcing Teesta Master Plan's implementation

"Teesta Banchao Nadi Banchao Sangram Parishad (TBNBSP) has expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina congratulating and thanking her for announcing the implementation of the long-cherished Teesta Master Plan."

In a joint statement issued today, TBNBSP President Principal Nazrul Islam Haqqani and its General Secretary Shafiar Rahman congratulated the prime minister on behalf of millions of people of the Teesta basin and announced a seven-day gratitude and joyous program.

Sheikh Hasina announced the implementation of Teesta Master Plan in a clear manner overcoming a mountain of obstacles in the divisional grand public rally of millions of people at Zilla School ground here on Wednesday afternoon.

"With this historic declaration by the Prime Minister, the official programme for realisation of the Teesta Master Plan, a dream journey of millions of people in the northern districts affected by hundreds of deprivations, has been initiated," the statement said.

The TBNBSP is evaluating the Prime Minister's announcement as a very clear and positive assertion. Top officials have already started implementation of the Teesta Master Plan with the official announcement of the premier.

"Within the next two months, implementation of the Teesta Master Plan will be inaugurated which has already been confirmed by Prime Minister's Political Advisor Kabir Bin Anwar," the statement said.

The TBNBSP leaders said, "Our slogan was 'Teesta Master Plan: the dream of a crore of people which has been woven by Bangabandhu's daughter Sheikh Hasina. In its implementation, we have only faith in her."

The TBNBSP's demand was to begin the implementation of Teesta Master Plan with our own money like the Padma Bridge to change the life, livelihoods and fortune of over one crore people.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's statement clearly reflected the demand in the declaration for implementation of the master plan.

The prime minister has basically announced Teesta Master Plan's implementation with its own funding. Millions of people of the Teesta basin who have woven the dream are grateful to the Prime Minister for making the historic announcement.

"Now, we want the work to be started by inaugurating this project as soon as possible by allocating money in the ECNEC meeting. People of Teesta basin are waiting for inauguration of the Teesta Master Plan by the honourable prime minister," the statement said.

The TBNBSP leaders, in the statement, said, "We have announced the seven-day programme alongside the banks of the Teesta to express gratitude, gratefulness and greetings to the Prime Minister on behalf of the riverside people."

The programme includes offering special doa and munajats after the Jummah prayers on Friday on both banks of the Teesta river and every mosque in the region.

"From Saturday to Thursday, Ananda Shobhayatra, Ananda Adda and Universal Ananda Solidarity Meetings will be arranged in all localities of all upazilas on the two banks of the Teesta in greater Rangpur," the statement said.

The TBNBSP leaders in the statement have requested leaders and workers of the organisation at all levels, well-wishers and people from all walks of life of the Teesta basin to attend the programme.