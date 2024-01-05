Mild cold wave sweeping over country

Mild cold wave is sweeping over three northern districts, according to a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Kurigrram and it may abate from some places", it said.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and continue till noon at places over the country. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may be disrupted due to thick fog.

Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to thick fog, cold day conditions may prevail in places over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 28.7°C at Teknaf and minimum temperature today was recorded 08.4°C at Tetulia.

The ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and the adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending it's trough to North Bay.

The sun sets at 05:25pm today and rises at 06:43am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.