Mild cold wave sweeping over country

Environment

BSS
05 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 01:24 pm

Related News

Mild cold wave sweeping over country

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and continue till noon at places over the country. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may be disrupted due to thick fog.

BSS
05 January, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 01:24 pm
File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

Mild cold wave is sweeping over three northern districts, according to a met office forecast for the next 24 hours commencing 9am today.

"Mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Dinajpur, Panchagarh and Kurigrram and it may abate from some places", it said.

The weather may remain mainly dry with a temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the country from midnight to morning and continue till noon at places over the country. Air navigation, inland river transport and road communication may be disrupted due to thick fog.

Night and day temperature may rise slightly over the country. Due to thick fog, cold day conditions may prevail in places over the country.

The country's maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded 28.7°C at Teknaf and minimum temperature today was recorded 08.4°C at Tetulia.

The ridge of sub-continental high extends up to West Bengal and the adjoining northwestern part of Bangladesh. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending it's trough to North Bay.

The sun sets at 05:25pm today and rises at 06:43am tomorrow in the capital Dhaka.

Bangladesh / Top News

fog / Cold wave / Weather

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

1h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

6h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

16h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

17h | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

20h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

22h | Videos