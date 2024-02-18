Media crucial in tackling climate change: Speakers

Speakers made these remarks at the seminar titled “Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan: Role of Mass Media” at the National Institute of Mass Communication (Nimco) Auditorium on Sunday. Photo: TBS

Speakers at a seminar on Sunday emphasised the crucial role of the mass media in ensuring the successful implementation of the government's plan to address climate change challenges.

Acknowledging the global nature of climate change, speakers underscored Bangladesh's vulnerability and the significance of the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan (2022-2041) in mitigating its impact.

They stressed the need for increased public participation in realising the plan's objectives.

Speakers made these remarks at the seminar titled "Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan: Role of Mass Media" at the National Institute of Mass Communication (Nimco) Auditorium on Sunday.

Department of Environment Director (Climate Change and International Convention) Mirza Shawkat Ali delivered the keynote address at the seminar presided over by Nimco Additional Director General Sufi Zakir Hossain.

Highlighting the plan's inspiration from the environmental vision of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Shawkat emphasised the global climate crisis and its diverse effects on countries like Bangladesh.

He elaborated on the rising global temperature, the changing climate, and the critical situation facing humanity. While acknowledging ongoing efforts at various levels, he stressed the need for more comprehensive initiatives, including heightened public involvement, to effectively address the crisis.

Meanwhile, Zakir underscored the government's commitment to managing climate change damage, recognising it as a crucial issue for Bangladesh's survival. He commended the government's adaptation efforts, positioning Bangladesh as a global role model.

Malik Fida A Khan, a member of the National River Conservation Commission, advocated for integrating climate concerns into existing plans like the Delta Plan, SDGs, and Smart Bangladesh Plan to facilitate the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan's implementation.

He mentioned projects such as creating a Green Belt to protect coastal areas and utilising floating agriculture techniques, citing Vietnam's similar initiatives as potential inspirations.