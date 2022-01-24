Light rain or drizzle likely over country

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur in parts of the country, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) in its 24-hour weather forecast commencing this morning.

Light rain or drizzle is likely to occur at many places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions; at a few places over Dhaka and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rangpur, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions, it said.

Moderate to thick fog may occur at some places over the river basins and adjoining areas and light to moderate fog may occur at some places elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.

Night temperature may fall slightly over the country.

Day temperature may rise slightly over the northern part and it may slight fall elsewhere over the country.

Trough of westerly low lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay, extending its trough to North-west Bay.

Country's maximum temperature on Sunday was recorded 29.0 degrees Celsius jointly at Cox's Bazar and Teknaf and minimum temperature today was 11.0 degrees Celsius at Tetulia.

Today's (Monday) sunset at 5:39 PM and tomorrow's sunrise at 6:42 AM at Dhaka.