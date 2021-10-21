Women are playing a crucial role in climate adaptation: Speakers

Climate Change

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 02:27 pm

Related News

Women are playing a crucial role in climate adaptation: Speakers

They have also contributed to agriculture by preserving seeds and livestock rearing, speakers further said.

TBS Report
21 October, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2021, 02:27 pm
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Women are playing a vital role in climate adaptation and mitigation strategies in the face of climate change impacts, said speakers in a virtual program titled 'Rural Women as Climate Actor', organized by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) on Thursday to observe the World Rural Women Day 2021.

They have also contributed to agriculture by preserving seeds and livestock rearing, speakers further said.

Moreover, they urged that it is essential to recognize women and girls' contributions in agriculture and their importance as climate actors for effective climate change actions.

"We observed that women are powerful agents whose knowledge, skills, and innovative ideas are successful to combat the impacts of climate change",  said Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF.
 
"Though rural women and girls play roles in enhancing agricultural development, building climate resilience, facing malnutrition, food insecurity and addressing poverty, they are still mostly excluded from decision making that affects their daily lives and are facing inequality in resource allocation," she added.

Addressing as chief guest, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, "Women are discriminated in some cases but when we discuss the development of Bangladesh, we cannot leave the contribution of the 50% women of the country. They have a huge contribution to rural development and food security."

 "As per statistics, women are 14% more affected than men due to climate change. So we have to aid them, " he continued,

The lawmaker added, "We have formed a National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which is to be finalized soon, and in the NAP, the gender discrimination issue will be addressed with priority."

In the program, Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador, Embassy of Sweden said, "Managing the family work, 60% rural women are taking part largely in agriculture and livestock cultivation." "Further, rural women are taking part in the labour forces in urban areas. They generate income and support family and children," she added. 

"So the women have a big contribution to the GDP. But they are remaining unrecognized and sometimes face discrimination," said Linde adding that the climate change impact makes the situation worst for them, especially for the rural women. 

Linde continued, "In accordance with SDG-5, gender discrimination has to stop, we have already come a long way towards success."  

Among others, Judith Herbertson, development director, British High Commission, also spoke at the programme. 

Top News / Women Empowerment

climate change / climate adaption / agriculture

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

3d | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

3d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

4d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

4d | Videos

Most Read

1
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

2
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025