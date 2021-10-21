Women are playing a crucial role in climate adaptation: Speakers

Women are playing a vital role in climate adaptation and mitigation strategies in the face of climate change impacts, said speakers in a virtual program titled 'Rural Women as Climate Actor', organized by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) on Thursday to observe the World Rural Women Day 2021.

They have also contributed to agriculture by preserving seeds and livestock rearing, speakers further said.

Moreover, they urged that it is essential to recognize women and girls' contributions in agriculture and their importance as climate actors for effective climate change actions.

"We observed that women are powerful agents whose knowledge, skills, and innovative ideas are successful to combat the impacts of climate change", said Shaheen Anam, executive director of MJF.



"Though rural women and girls play roles in enhancing agricultural development, building climate resilience, facing malnutrition, food insecurity and addressing poverty, they are still mostly excluded from decision making that affects their daily lives and are facing inequality in resource allocation," she added.

Addressing as chief guest, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, "Women are discriminated in some cases but when we discuss the development of Bangladesh, we cannot leave the contribution of the 50% women of the country. They have a huge contribution to rural development and food security."

"As per statistics, women are 14% more affected than men due to climate change. So we have to aid them, " he continued,

The lawmaker added, "We have formed a National Adaptation Plan (NAP), which is to be finalized soon, and in the NAP, the gender discrimination issue will be addressed with priority."

In the program, Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador, Embassy of Sweden said, "Managing the family work, 60% rural women are taking part largely in agriculture and livestock cultivation." "Further, rural women are taking part in the labour forces in urban areas. They generate income and support family and children," she added.

"So the women have a big contribution to the GDP. But they are remaining unrecognized and sometimes face discrimination," said Linde adding that the climate change impact makes the situation worst for them, especially for the rural women.

Linde continued, "In accordance with SDG-5, gender discrimination has to stop, we have already come a long way towards success."

Among others, Judith Herbertson, development director, British High Commission, also spoke at the programme.