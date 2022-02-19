Geopolitics may stand in way of climate finance deal, warns Momen, as the Munich Security Conference returns

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has reiterated the need for global partnership to mobilise financing and technologies towards climate action and green transition.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on tackling the climate crisis during the "58th Munich Security Conference" that began in Germany on Friday.

The conference being held at the usual venue in Munich will continue till 20 February.

Speaking at the opening session of the conference Dr Momen wondered if the international commitment for climate financing could be affected due to geopolitical tensions, including the Ukraine situation.

The foreign minister is scheduled to visit Paris, France from Germany.

The MSC 2022 remains true to its traditional formats but welcomed fewer guests and media representatives as well as smaller delegations to ensure the health and safety of its participants and the Munich public, according to the organisers.

"Our world is in danger. Traditional certainties are crumbling, threats and vulnerabilities are multiplying, and the rules-based order is increasingly under attack. The need for dialogue has never been greater," said Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of Munich Security Conference.

Dr Momen is scheduled to leave Munich for Paris on 21 February and attend the "Ministerial Forum for the Cooperation in the Indo Pacific" to be held there on 22 February.

The French government has invited a host of foreign ministers from across Asia, the Pacific and East Africa to its capital on 22 February for the meeting with their European counterparts and top EU officials.

Apart from the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, foreign ministers from 30 Indo-Pacific countries have been invited to attend the meeting.

The forum will address specific challenges related to security and defence, and digital and connectivity issues in the context of the Global Gateway initiative to develop infrastructure worldwide, as well as global challenges such as global health, climate change, biodiversity and the protection of oceans.

