Geopolitics may stand in way of climate finance deal, warns Momen, as the Munich Security Conference returns

Climate Change

UNB 
19 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

Geopolitics may stand in way of climate finance deal, warns Momen, as the Munich Security Conference returns

UNB 
19 February, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 19 February, 2022, 10:22 am
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has reiterated the need for global partnership to mobilise financing and technologies towards climate action and green transition.

He was speaking at a panel discussion on tackling the climate crisis during the "58th Munich Security Conference" that began in Germany on Friday. 

The conference being held at the usual venue in Munich will continue till 20 February.

Speaking at the opening session of the conference Dr Momen wondered if the international commitment for climate financing could be affected due to geopolitical tensions, including the Ukraine situation.

The foreign minister is scheduled to visit Paris, France from Germany. 

The MSC 2022 remains true to its traditional formats but welcomed fewer guests and media representatives as well as smaller delegations to ensure the health and safety of its participants and the Munich public, according to the organisers.

"Our world is in danger. Traditional certainties are crumbling, threats and vulnerabilities are multiplying, and the rules-based order is increasingly under attack. The need for dialogue has never been greater," said Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of Munich Security Conference.

Dr Momen is scheduled to leave Munich for Paris on 21 February and attend the "Ministerial Forum for the Cooperation in the Indo Pacific" to be held there on 22 February.

The French government has invited a host of foreign ministers from across Asia, the Pacific and East Africa to its capital on 22 February for the meeting with their European counterparts and top EU officials.

Apart from the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, foreign ministers from 30 Indo-Pacific countries have been invited to attend the meeting.

The forum will address specific challenges related to security and defence, and digital and connectivity issues in the context of the Global Gateway initiative to develop infrastructure worldwide, as well as global challenges such as global health, climate change, biodiversity and the protection of oceans.
 

Top News

Bangladesh / climate change / 58th Munich Security Conference / climate finance deal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pale-billed Flowerpecker sunning (L). Flowerpecker sitting on a twig (R). Photos: Enam Ul Haque

Flowerpeckers: Size does matter – the smaller, the better

3h | Panorama
People wait before a street food stall in Agargaon. The Office Para in the area currently has dozens of mobile vans selling hundreds of food items. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

Street food afternoons in Agargaon Office Para

3h | Food
Illustration: TBS

Tobacco prices: To hike or not to hike?

3h | Panorama
Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

1d | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again