A 100-day action plan will be developed in seven days: Environment Minister Saber Hossain

The newly-appointed Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, said that a 100-day action plan encompassing various priority activities will be developed and implemented to combat pollution.

"The ministry will develop and enforce a 100-day plan focusing on addressing air pollution, noise pollution, water pollution, plastic and polythene pollution, and to prevent hill cutting, based on stakeholder consultations," he said while talking to journalists and officials during his first working day at the ministry today (14 January).

He also said Awami League's election manifesto and the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan will be implemented as a priority.

The environment minister said that sustainable development will be ensured, and the application of laws to prevent forest encroachment will be strengthened.

"Efforts will be made to secure international funding," he added.

Saber Hossain also said the ministry aims to be ranked first in terms of performance, establishing transparency and accountability in its operations.

"Any controversy or lobbying in duty performance will not be acceptable. The media will be fully supported, and the ministry will coordinate with the media," he added.

The environment minister said that active participation from the relevant ministries and departments is necessary to combat environmental pollution, and thus, the ministry will coordinate with other ministries.

"The challenges are many, but the entire ministry will work as a team. The ministry will work to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change," he said while talking to the journalists.