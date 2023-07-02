Entire nation suffering from insecurity under the rule of Awami terrorists: Rizvi

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 July, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 03:05 pm

Related News

Entire nation suffering from insecurity under the rule of Awami terrorists: Rizvi

TBS Report
02 July, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 03:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that due to the misuse of law enforcement agencies by the ruling Awami League for political purposes and the presence of armed terrorists, the whole nation is gripped with insecurity.

"Law and order has broken down so much that people's lives are in danger at every step," he said. "About 35 people lost their lives during this Eid holiday only because of the blunders of the law and order forces."

Rizvi made these comments during a press conference today (2 July).

"Not only the common people but also the police are losing lives as the country has been turned into a terrorist sanctuary," the politician said.

Rizvi said, "The law and order forces have been used only to thwart the programmes of the opposition party, carry out violent attacks, arrest the opposition party leaders and activists and people who express their opinion."

The BNP spokesperson said that the people were not safe even in their hometown during Eid. "An atmosphere of terror prevailed with the forming of terrorist groups by Awami League, Juba League, Chhatra League and their affiliated organisations."

He condemned the lack of value placed on women's lives, citing tragic incidents where individuals seeking justice or protecting their loved ones fell victim to violence and murder.

He further criticised the government's lenient stance towards syndicates and the resulting soaring food prices, leaving the majority of the population struggling to afford basic necessities.

"The syndicates have become extremely powerful due to the involvement of ministers and influential party leaders of this illegitimate government," he said.

Rizvi called for the release of the BNP Chairman Begum Khaleda Zia and the withdrawal of false cases, stating, "This year's struggle for liberation and the non-partisan neutral government will be a 'memorable victory'."

 

Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / terror / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor A Alam

Revival of the Gandaria Railway Station

3h | Panorama
A blazer can instantly transform your former work-from-home uniform into a polished ensemble. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Power and Style: The modern working woman's wardrobe

4h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Wagner Group in Africa: What's its future after the mutiny?

6h | Panorama
(Left) The Holey Artisan Bakery became the site of the deadliest terrorist attack seven years ago. This year many diplomats paid their tribute to the fallen victim of the attack. (Right) Photographed Italian representatives. Photos: Collected

Holey Artisan: Remembering the descent into a dark chapter

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

How Ukraine tackles Russian Missile?

4h | TBS World
No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

1d | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh