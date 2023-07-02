Entire nation suffering from insecurity under the rule of Awami terrorists: Rizvi

Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said that due to the misuse of law enforcement agencies by the ruling Awami League for political purposes and the presence of armed terrorists, the whole nation is gripped with insecurity.

"Law and order has broken down so much that people's lives are in danger at every step," he said. "About 35 people lost their lives during this Eid holiday only because of the blunders of the law and order forces."

Rizvi made these comments during a press conference today (2 July).

"Not only the common people but also the police are losing lives as the country has been turned into a terrorist sanctuary," the politician said.

Rizvi said, "The law and order forces have been used only to thwart the programmes of the opposition party, carry out violent attacks, arrest the opposition party leaders and activists and people who express their opinion."

The BNP spokesperson said that the people were not safe even in their hometown during Eid. "An atmosphere of terror prevailed with the forming of terrorist groups by Awami League, Juba League, Chhatra League and their affiliated organisations."

He condemned the lack of value placed on women's lives, citing tragic incidents where individuals seeking justice or protecting their loved ones fell victim to violence and murder.

He further criticised the government's lenient stance towards syndicates and the resulting soaring food prices, leaving the majority of the population struggling to afford basic necessities.

"The syndicates have become extremely powerful due to the involvement of ministers and influential party leaders of this illegitimate government," he said.

Rizvi called for the release of the BNP Chairman Begum Khaleda Zia and the withdrawal of false cases, stating, "This year's struggle for liberation and the non-partisan neutral government will be a 'memorable victory'."