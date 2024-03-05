Fawzia Karim Firoze: Championing justice as an emancipationist

In the paradoxical journey of Bangladesh's socio-political and legal evolution, one woman stands out as a symbol of hope and transformation: Advocate Fawzia Karim Firoze.

The recent announcement on 1 March 2024 by the US Department of State honouring her as the Bangladesh 2024 International Women of Courage (IWOC) Award recipient is a testament to her unwavering dedication to pursuing justice and empowerment for marginalised communities. Secretary of State Antony J Blinken and First Lady Jill Biden will host the annual IWOC Awards ceremony at the White House on 4 March at 11:30 am EST.

Fawzia Karim has been at the forefront of legal advocacy for over three decades, tirelessly championing the rights of the disenfranchised across the country.

As a Supreme Court advocate, she fearlessly manoeuvres through the intricacies of the legal system, amplifying the voices of those frequently silenced by society and often by state repression. Her dedication to the emancipation of oppressed and marginalised people and her role as a lawyer hold significant value and reflect her commitment to justice.

At the helm of her own law chamber and as chairperson of the Foundation for Law and Development (FLAD), Fawzia has orchestrated landmark victories in the fight for justice. Under her leadership, FLAD successfully challenged the inadequacies of the Domestic Workers Protection and Welfare Policy of 2015, ensuring greater protections for domestic workers who have long been vulnerable to exploitation.

But Fawzia's impact extends far beyond the courtroom.

She has been a steadfast ally of garment workers, filing thousands of cases on their behalf and playing a pivotal role in establishing the Bangladesh Independent Garment Workers Union Federation (BIGUF). Through her efforts, she has secured justice for countless poor individuals and catalysed systemic change within Bangladesh's haphazard labour landscape.

Interestingly, as the President of the Bangladesh Women Lawyers Association from 2007 to 2018, Advocate Fawzia spearheaded initiatives to promote gender equality and access to justice. Her advocacy transcends borders, as evidenced by her involvement with international organisations such as the Federation of International Women Lawyers and the American Bar Association.

Fawzia's commitment to social justice is perhaps most affectingly reflected in her role as a founding trustee of the Acid Survivors Trust. In a society plagued by the alarming frequency of acid attacks, her endeavours to help survivors and champion stricter legislative measures have played a pivotal role in advancing towards a future characterised by fairness and justice. Her efforts not only contribute to alleviating the immediate suffering of survivors but also serve as a catalyst for broader societal transformation.

By advocating for stronger legal frameworks and supporting those affected by these heinous acts, she embodies a visionary approach to peacebuilding that goes beyond merely addressing immediate conflicts. Her actions symbolise a commitment to transcending traditional notions of peacebuilding and actively working towards a more inclusive and equitable future for all.

On 13 May 2009, the High Court Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh made a historic ruling that would significantly impact the legal landscape regarding the prevention of sexual harassment against women, girls, and children in various settings, including workplaces, educational institutions, and public places.

This landmark judgement was achieved through the efforts of some veteran lawyers, notably Fawzia Karim. This landmark judgement represents a crucial milestone in Bangladesh's legal framework for safeguarding women's rights and combating sexual harassment.

Fawzia Karim, along with her fellow lawyers, played a pivotal role in advocating for these measures, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to advancing justice and gender equality.

Now, Fawzia has shifted her focus to defending against the potential misuse of these directives. She is committed to ensuring that proper investigations are conducted, maintaining reasonable procedures for addressing false allegations, and holding those who make contrived (or false) accusations accountable. Her aim is to ensure the effective implementation of these guidelines and to ensure that perpetrators are accordingly held accountable for their actions.

In November 2023, for her relentless efforts in this regard, she was elected to the Bangladesh Supreme Court Administration's committee tasked with reviewing sexual harassment cases — a testament to her esteemed reputation within the legal community. Her appointment underscores not only her legal acumen but also her unwavering dedication to combating gender-based violence in all its forms.

Beyond her legal accolades, Fawzia's commitment to empowerment extends to her involvement with various grassroots organisations and initiatives. From her work with the Working Women Education Centre to her collaboration with international partners like the American Centre for International Labour Solidarity, Fawzia's holistic approach to advocacy has touched the lives of countless individuals.

In honouring Fawzia as the Bangladesh 2024 International Women of Courage Award recipient, the US Department of State has not only recognised her individual achievements but also celebrated Bangladesh's ascent to the apex of justice and empowerment.

Fawzia's unwavering dedication, tireless advocacy, and transformative impact serve as a testament to the power of one individual to effect meaningful change in society.

In Bangladesh's ongoing quest for a fairer and more egalitarian society, Fawzia Karim emerges as a beacon of inspiration, illuminating the path for others to follow in the pursuit of inclusivity and compassion. Through her unwavering commitment, she motivates individuals to rally together to support marginalised communities, ensuring their liberation and empowerment.

Fawzia Karim's legacy will stand as a testament to the enduring strength of courage, compassion, and unwavering conviction, serving as an inspiration for others to uphold justice and equality, even in the face of the most challenging circumstances.

Dr Sazzad Siddiqui is the Associate Professor for the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies at the University of Dhaka.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.