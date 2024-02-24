President urges citizens to remain vigilant while availing healthcare

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (24 February) urged all concerned to remain more vigilant about fake doctors and health institutions.

"The government has already started taking legal actions against these. I hope that you will fully cooperate with the government in this regard," he said.

He said this while delivering his speech after opening the 'Fourth International Scientific Conference-2024' at a hotel in Dhaka. Bangladesh Cardiovascular Research Foundation and Interventional Academy of USA organised the conference.

He also asked physicians to treat patients with sensitivity and kindness and take utmost care to protect patient dignity and privacy.

"Medical science is ever-changing, as new diseases emerge, medical science advances to overcome those," he said.

Lauding the dynamism into medical education, treatment, service and research activities and improved medical management, he said treatment, education and research programs should be conducted keeping in mind the nature of various types of disease.

He also underscored the need for raising awareness to prevent heart disease, cancer, AIDS and other fatal diseases.

Referring to the government's constant efforts to ensure universal healthcare at people's doorsteps, he said the government aims to create a welfare society and state by ensuring a pollution-free, environment-friendly healthy living for every citizen.

He called upon the government, private sectors and physicians to come forward to ensure further development of the country's overall health system as well.

Mentioning that providing quality medical services to the country's vast population is a challenge, he said the government has already taken steps for better medical service.

"Priority should be given on providing medical services to the poor. It must be ensured that they [poor] are not deprived of treatment or neglected for want of money," he said.