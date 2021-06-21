USAID launches $17m clean energy project BADGE in Bangladesh

Energy

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 06:17 pm

Related News

USAID launches $17m clean energy project BADGE in Bangladesh

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry highlighted the project during his visit to Dhaka with Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in April 2021

TBS Report
21 June, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2021, 06:17 pm
USAID launches $17m clean energy project BADGE in Bangladesh

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has recently launched a $17 million clean energy project in Bangladesh that looks to expand the country's access to affordable clean energy.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry highlighted the project during his visit to Dhaka with Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in April 2021, reads a press statement by the US embassy in Bangladesh.

Derrick S Brown, mission director, USAID Bangladesh, and Mohammad Alauddin, chairman, Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (Sreda) announced the launch of the project titled Bangladesh Advancing Development Growth through Energy (BADGE) on Monday.

They elaborated the details of the five-year-long project to key energy stakeholders at the project's launching event titled 'US-Bangladesh Climate Mitigation and Energy Cooperation - Launch of USAID BADGE program.'

According to the press statement, BADGE will expand Bangladesh's access to affordable clean energy, support clean energy entrepreneurship, foster transparent and efficient energy markets, and advance innovation.

The project also aims to create an enabling environment for the development of advanced energy technologies, high performing energy institutions, increased regional energy trade, and transparent and best-valued energy procurement in Bangladesh.  

"We see tremendous opportunity in powering countries like Bangladesh with clean energy. Through the BADGE activity, we aim to improve access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy systems and promote transparent and efficient energy markets," Brown said at the launching ceremony.

BADGE is one of USAID's main activities to accelerate clean energy and net-zero strategies in Bangladesh and achieve the goals of Asia EDGE (Enhancing Development and Growth through Energy) across the Indo-Pacific region.

It is also a part of USAID's recently launched "Energizing a Net-Zero Asia" initiative that comprises seven new next-generation clean energy programmes, totalling more than $200 million, to establish foundations for a net-zero energy grid in Asia.         

The US government, through USAID, has provided more than $8 billion in development assistance to Bangladesh since its independence. In 2020, USAID alone provided over $200 million to improve the lives of people in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh / Top News

USAID / green energy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

TBS World: Iran's political turnover and future of the nuclear deal

55m | Videos
A business that disregards environment

A business that disregards environment

1h | Videos
TBS World: An amphibious car

TBS World: An amphibious car

1h | Videos
Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

Lactogen is now being produced in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Pori Moni at the press briefing. Photo: Aopurno Rubel/TBS
Glitz

Pori Moni accuses businessman of assaulting and threatening her with murder

2
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

3
Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 
Education

Assignments to define SSC, HSC grading 

4
Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni
Crime

Businessman Nasiruddin, Omi arrested over accusation of rape and murder attempts on Pori Moni

5
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 

6
Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi individuals’ deposits in Swiss banks rise 62% in 2020