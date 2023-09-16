Rampal power plant’s production halted again for technical glitch

Power generation at Rampal thermal power plant in Bagerhat has been suspended again since Friday night due to a technical glitch.

An official of the power plant, wishing not to be named, said the production stopped at around 9:30pm Friday.

Anwarul Azim, deputy general manager of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL), could not be reached over phone for comments despite several attempts.

The Rampal thermal power plant was previously shut down on 16 July due to a fault in the turbine. After the turbine was repaired, production resumed on 20 July.

Since its commissioning on 17 December last year, the power plant has been shut down six times in eight months.