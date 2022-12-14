Equitable, uninterrupted fuel supply to ensure sustainable energy system: Nasrul

Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said that smooth and uninterrupted fuel supply will ensure sustainable energy system in the country.

"The Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan has made specific provision for uninterrupted energy supply and the fuel mix contained ammonia and hydrogen along with other energy," he said while visiting progress of 'Chattogram to Dhaka Fuel Oil Pipeline' project at Meghna Depot, Godanail and Fatullah.

Nasrul Hamid said that it is unfortunate that the project was not implemented on schedule time. He, however, said then COVID-19 forced the pace of implementation work delay.

The state minister asked authorities concerned to speed up the implementation work of the project by appointing experts as well engineers.

The operation work of the 250km long pipelines will be controlled through SCADA Master Control Station (SMCS) of the PLC from the dispatch terminal, constructed at the main establishment in Chattogram.

"Optical fiber cables will be connected to this pipeline for SCADA, telecommunication and leak detection of the entire pipeline," Nasrul Hamid added.

He said that about Tk227.50 crore will be saved every year from the pipeline once implemented.

According to the project details, the installation of the 250 km Chattogram-Dhaka oil pipeline is expected to be completed in next year, as the real progress rose to 60 percent.

It said the BPC started a feasibility study in 2015 on building a pipeline to transport fuel directly from Chattogram to Dhaka. In October 2018, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved the project, called "Supply of fuel oil in the pipeline from Chattogram to Dhaka", at a cost of Tk2,861.31 crore.

However, the development project proposal was revised in several phases and the cost now stands at Tk3,171.85 crore.

Pipeline for 250 km and OFC cable for 276 km have been supplied, while 274 LR Bend and 21 ROSOV (Remote Operated Shut Up Valve), 3 SRV (Surge Relief Valve), 44 IJ (Insulating Joint), 12 Distribution Transformer, 16 Globe Valve, 16 Check Valve were also supplied for installation of the pipeline.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman ABM Azad and Project Director Md Aminul Haque were present during the inspection.