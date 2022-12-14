Equitable, uninterrupted fuel supply to ensure sustainable energy system: Nasrul

Energy

BSS
14 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

Equitable, uninterrupted fuel supply to ensure sustainable energy system: Nasrul

BSS
14 December, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 10:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said that smooth and uninterrupted fuel supply will ensure sustainable energy system in the country. 

"The Integrated Energy and Power Master Plan has made specific provision for uninterrupted energy supply and the fuel mix contained ammonia and hydrogen along with other energy," he said while visiting progress of 'Chattogram to Dhaka Fuel Oil Pipeline' project at Meghna Depot, Godanail and Fatullah.

Nasrul Hamid said that it is unfortunate that the project was not implemented on schedule time. He, however, said then COVID-19 forced the pace of implementation work delay. 

The state minister asked authorities concerned to speed up the implementation work of the project by appointing experts as well engineers.

The operation work of the 250km long pipelines will be controlled through SCADA Master Control Station (SMCS) of the PLC from the dispatch terminal, constructed at the main establishment in Chattogram.

"Optical fiber cables will be connected to this pipeline for SCADA, telecommunication and leak detection of the entire pipeline," Nasrul Hamid added. 

He said that about Tk227.50 crore will be saved every year from the pipeline once implemented.

According to the project details, the installation of the 250 km Chattogram-Dhaka oil pipeline is expected to be completed in next year, as the real progress rose to 60 percent.

It said the BPC started a feasibility study in 2015 on building a pipeline to transport fuel directly from Chattogram to Dhaka. In October 2018, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved the project, called "Supply of fuel oil in the pipeline from Chattogram to Dhaka", at a cost of Tk2,861.31 crore.

However, the development project proposal was revised in several phases and the cost now stands at Tk3,171.85 crore.

Pipeline for 250 km and OFC cable for 276 km have been supplied, while 274 LR Bend and 21 ROSOV (Remote Operated Shut Up Valve), 3 SRV (Surge Relief Valve), 44 IJ (Insulating Joint), 12 Distribution Transformer, 16 Globe Valve, 16 Check Valve were also supplied for installation of the pipeline.

Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) Chairman ABM Azad and Project Director Md Aminul Haque were present during the inspection. 

Top News

fuel / energy system

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

13h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

13h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

12h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

2h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

4h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

5h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

6h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis