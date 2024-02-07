Bangladesh gets $2.1 billion loan from ITFC for smooth import of petroleum fuel, LNG

Jedda-based ITFC and Energy and Mineral Resources Division of Bangladesh signed an agreement in this regard under Annual Financial Plan Negotiation for FY 2024-25 on 6 February 2024. Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has obtained $2.1 billion from International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) on Tuesday (6 February) to facilitate the smooth import of petroleum fuel and LNG.

Jeddah-based ITFC and Energy and Mineral Resources Division of Bangladesh signed an agreement in this regard under Annual Financial Plan Negotiation for FY 2024-25 on Tuesday at the ministry.

The ITFC is a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) Group and it is providing the loan after accumulating it from different organisations. Of this, Bangladesh Bank will provide $800 million.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid was present on the occasion.

Under the credit agreement, the ITFC will finance state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) to import petroleum fuels and state-owned Petrobangla to import liquified natural gas (LNG).

Energy and Mineral Resources Secretary Md Nurul Alam and chief operating officer and head of the ITFC delegation Nazeem Mooradali signed the agreement on behalf of the respective sides.

Nasrul Hamid told reporters that Bangladesh has been receiving financial support from the ITFC of IDB for long.

He said this credit support will help the government to smoothly import the petroleum fuel and LNG.

He said that $1.6 billion will be utilised to import the petroleum fuels while remaining $500 million will be used to import LNG.

The repayment period for the loan has been fixed for one year with an interest rate will be calculated with Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) and 2%.