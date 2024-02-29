Govt increased electricity prices to increase profits of syndicates: Rizvi

The government has increased the price of electricity for the profit of "Awami Syndicates", Senior Joint Secretary General of BNP Ruhul Kabir Rizvi commented today (29 February).

He said the Awami "dummy government" has again increased the price of electricity and gas without considering the situation of the common people.

"The government has adopted a policy of oppressing people by reducing the power of the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission, and taking the power of increasing the price of electricity in its own hands," said the BNP leader during a press conference at BNP's central office in Nayapaltan in the capital today (29 February).

The state minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources announced the increase in electricity and gas prices on Tuesday (27 February) and said the price of electricity will be increased from a minimum of 34 paisa to a maximum of 70 paisa per unit from 1 March.

According to this, the price of electricity will increase by 52 paisa per unit on average, which is a 6% increase, said Rizvi adding that the price of gas used in power generation has been increased from 2.5% to 5.36%.

"Regardless of the requests of the people, consumer rights or business organisations, the looter government increased the price of gas, electricity and water whenever there arose any shortage in government's money," said Rizvi.