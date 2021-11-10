Do not increase fuel prices for a year: Zafrullah

Energy

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 08:02 pm

Zafrullah Chowdhury, founder of Gonoshasthaya Kendra, recently urged the government to not increase fuel prices for at least a year so that the economy can recover properly from the adverse effects of the pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital on Wednesday, protesting the recent fuel price hike and the unbridled price of commodity goods, he urged the government to subsidise the energy sector as well. 

Zafrullah Chowdhury also urged the government to arrange for low-cost rations for around two crore poverty-stricken families in the country.

Junaid Saki, chief coordinator of Gono Songhoti Andolon, also present during the press conference, said the recent fuel price hike was unreasonable and untimely, especially amid the pandemic.

Nurul Haque Nur, member secretary of Gana Adhikar Parishad, and Jahangir Alam Mintu, member Bhashani Followers' Council, also spoke at the event, among others.

