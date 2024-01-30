Forum for Energy Reporters gets new committee

Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB), a platform for journalists covering the energy sector of the country, has got a new executive committee on Tuesday through its biannual election.

Shamim Jahangir, a special correspondent of The Daily Sun, was elected as the chairman while Barta24.com's special correspondent Sherajul Islam Shiraj elected as executive director for the next two years.

Saiful Hasan Chowdhury, chief election commissioner and former director (Public Relations) of Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), announced the new nine-member committee at the Bidyut Bhaban in the capital.

Other members of the committee are – Daily Amarder Shomoy's senior reporter Lutfor Rahman Kakon as vice chairman, Daily Samakal's staff reporter Hasnain Imtiaz as director (Finance & Development), Daily Desh Rupantor's senior reporter Nazmul Likhon as director (Research & Training), Agence France-Presse's correspondent Md Eyamin as director (Data Bank), Daily Jugantor's special correspondent Muzib Masud as director (Welfare & Entertainment), Daily Naya Diganta's chief reporter Ashraful Islam and The Daily Kalbela's senior reporter Hasan Azad as members.

The two commissioners of the election commission are – BPDB Director (Public Relations) Shamim Hasan, and Petrobangla's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tariqul Islam Khan.