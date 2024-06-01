Solarisation of agri pumps nationwide can generate 5,000MW electricity: Experts

Participants of a panel discussion at the “2nd Dhaka Renewable Energy and Finance Talk (DREFT2)-2024” at Bangabandhu Military Museum today (1 June). Photo: Courtesy

At least 5,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity generation is possible with the conversion of the country's diesel-fired irrigation pumps into solar-run ones, energy sector experts have observed.

Currently, around 13 lakh diesel-fired irrigation pumps are operating in the country.

If these irrigation pumps are converted into solar ones, it will effectively contribute to the government's target to achieve 40% renewable and clean energy transition by 2041, experts said during a panel discussion at the "2nd Dhaka Renewable Energy and Finance Talk (DREFT2)-2024" at Bangabandhu Military Museum today.

The event was hosted by the research organisation, Change Initiative. Its Chief Executive M Zakir Hossain Khan moderated the session.

Addressing the inaugural session as chief guest, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said, "With the development of Bangladesh, the amount of carbon emissions is gradually increasing, possibly reaching 1% of global carbon emissions in the coming years. So, it is highly important to reduce emissions through the adoption of renewable energy."

He said every year, the country needs to allocate a lot of money to the climate change fund.

"The investment made in the climate change fund has made it challenging to meet the country's sustainable development goals," added the minister.

Delivering the welcoming remarks as a special guest, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Ali Al Hamoudi, said, "Bangladesh is a unique example in demonstrating commitment to mitigation, adaptation and multifaceted climate action."

In his speech, Mustafizur Rahman, member secretary of the Planning Commission, said a policy has been drafted to encourage private sector involvement in renewable energy.

Monira Sultana, chairman of the Sustainable And Renewable Energy Development Authority, said renewable energy plays a crucial role in achieving sustainable energy goals.