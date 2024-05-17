Renewables provided record 30% of global electricity in 2023, Ember says

World+Biz

Reuters
17 May, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 04:05 pm

Related News

Renewables provided record 30% of global electricity in 2023, Ember says

Ember’s Global Electricity Review showed renewable sources provided 30.3% of global electricity last year, up from 29.4% in 2022 as growth in projects, particularly solar, increased capacity.

Reuters
17 May, 2024, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 04:05 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Growth in solar and wind power pushed renewable generation to a record 30% of global electricity production in 2023, putting a global target to triple renewable capacity by 2030 within sight, a report by think tank Ember said.

Cutting fossil fuel use and emissions in the power sector is seen as vital to meeting global climate targets. More than 100 countries at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai last year agreed to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Ember's Global Electricity Review showed renewable sources provided 30.3% of global electricity last year, up from 29.4% in 2022 as growth in projects, particularly solar, increased capacity.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The rise in solar capacity that happened during 2023 really unlocks the possibility that we are able to reach that level of renewables by 2030, and the tripling of capacity that was promised at COP28," Dave Jones, Ember's director of global insights said in an interview.

More than half of the global additions in solar and wind capacity came in China last year, the report said, with total global solar generation up 23.2% and wind power up 9.8%.

Industry experts have said issues around grid connections and permits for new projects need to be solved for the target to be met.

The report predicted continued renewable growth would see fossil fuel power production fall by 2% in 2024 and push overall fossil fuel power production to less than 60% of global electricity production for the first time since at least 2000, when Ember's data begins.

"A permanent decline in fossil fuel use in the power sector at a global level is now inevitable, leading to falling sector emissions," the report said.

Top News

Solar / Renewable Energy / Electricity / Ember report

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

5h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

7h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

7h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

17h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

19h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

20h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

18h | Videos