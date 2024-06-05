Power connections to 116 Bihari camps likely to be disconnected

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 June, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2024, 08:59 pm

Photo: Maria Litwa/Inside Geneva Camp
Photo: Maria Litwa/Inside Geneva Camp

Electricity connections to 116 Bihari camps are likely to be disconnected soon as the former Pakistani citizens, who were stranded after the 1971 Liberation War, lost a legal battle over the power issue.

On 2 June, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court dismissed a case filed over the electricity connections in stranded Pakistanis camps.

Following the court's move, there is no legal bar to legally disconnect the power lines in the camps of Urdu speaking people.

According to sources in the Power Division, the electricity distribution companies have not yet received a copy of the court order. Further steps will be taken once the order is received.

Cost of uncertainty

The Bihari camps' electricity bills used to be covered by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief.

The DPDC said since the Biharis have been granted citizenship of Bangladesh, the ministry will no longer cover the expenses.

The stranded Pakistani nationals were granted Bangladesh citizenship in 2008, leading to the cessation of cooperation with the Geneva Conventions. 

Life in the Bihari Camps

In 2018, due to overdue electricity bills, an initiative was taken to disconnect the electricity, prompting Urdu speaking people to respond strongly. This resulted in a clash with the police.

Shima Koraishi, general secretary of Geneva Camp in Mohammadpur, said it is not logical to disconnect the power until the government ensures their civic amenities. 

"We have obtained Bangladeshi citizenship, but we are not receiving civic benefits. We are unable to secure government jobs, and our children cannot attend government schools. While we do receive free electricity and water, we do not want to pay electricity bills until we are properly rehabilitated," said the camp leader.

