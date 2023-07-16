Denmark keen to assist Bangladesh with offshore wind energy development

Energy

TBS Report
16 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 10:15 pm

Denmark keen to assist Bangladesh with offshore wind energy development

Denmark's outgoing Ambassador to Dhaka, Winnie Estrup Peterson, has expressed her country's strong interest in collaborating with Bangladesh to build offshore wind energy projects in the country's maritime area and develop its blue economy. 

She conveyed this message during a meeting with the State Minister for Power, Energy, and Mineral Resources at his office in the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday.

On 11 July, Denmark-based investor CIP and developer COP joined forces with local conglomerate Summit Group to undertake a $1.3 billion wind power project off the coast of the Bay of Bengal. 

In a proposal submitted to the Prime Minister's Office, the Danish investors expressed their desire to implement a 500MW capacity project, which would mark the largest-ever investment in the wind energy sector in Bangladesh.

During the meeting, the Danish ambassador highlighted the keen interest of Danish companies in cooperating with Bangladesh to tap into the potential of the blue economy. 

State Minister Nasrul Hamid expressed gratitude to the Danish envoy for their country's interest in Bangladesh and emphasised that Bangladesh places special importance on renewable energy.

He further informed that currently, 1,194 MW of electricity is generated from renewable sources, of which 825.23 MW is contributed to the national grid. Additionally, there are ongoing renewable energy projects aiming to generate an additional 1,262 MW of power through 30 projects, while 8,668 MW of power generation projects are in progress.

