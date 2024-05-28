Where is Bacchu? The man accused in 59 cases remains untraceable

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has piled up 59 cases against Abdul Hye Bacchu, the absconding former chairman of BASIC Bank.

However, the mastermind behind loan scam of around Tk4,500 crore is yet to be traced, with little activity by the authorities to bring him to trial.

According to the commission, they are not aware whether Bachchu is staying in the country or has fled abroad. As such he will be tried in absentia.

The ACC on Sunday approved another charge sheet in a case against Bacchu, this time on charges of embezzlement and money laundering amounting to Tk95 crore.

ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told TBS that in the charge sheet, the court's permission has been sought to issue an arrest warrant against Bachchu. "At this stage, if the court allows, he can be arrested."

However, about 11 months ago, Bacchu was accused in 58 charge sheets the ACC filed. However, no arrest warrant has been issued against him till now.

Regarding this, ACC Khurshid Alam Khan said that all the other 58 cases have not been heard yet. Legal process is being followed step by step.

"The ACC is actively working to arrest him, but there is no trace of the man," added the lawyer.

After the 58 charge sheets for embezzling Tk4,500 crore, Bachchu's lawyer applied for anticipatory bail in the High Court but later withdrew it. Since then, the ACC has been unable to determine Bachchu's whereabouts.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh, told TBS it is the ACC's responsibility to trace Bachchu as an accused. "The ACC can seek help from law enforcement agencies and Interpol if he has fled abroad."

The new charge sheet

The ACC's investigation revealed that on 8 July 2012, Bacchu made an agreement to purchase a 30.25 katha plot in the Cantonment Bazar area.

Despite the land's actual value being Tk110 crore, Bacchu paid only Tk15.25 crore at the time of signing the deed or contract.

According to the ACC, Bacchu attempted to conceal his illegal earnings by undervaluing the land by Tk94.75 crore in the registration, thus evading over Tk8.52 lakh in tax.

This was the first chargesheet against Bacchu for illegally acquiring assets. The case was filed on 3 October 2023, by Nurul Huda, deputy director of the ACC's Dhaka district office.

Other defendants in the case include Bacchu's wife Shirin Akhter, his brother Sheikh Shahriar Panna, his sons Sheikh Rafa Hye and Sheikh Sabit Hye Anik, and the owner of Hotel Le Méridien, Amin Ahmed.