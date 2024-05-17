Artcell planning to tour US, Australia after overwhelming fan presence in Canada concerts

Artcell, one of the most popular Bangladeshi rock bands, is planning to perform in the United States and Australia after wrapping up their Canada tour marking the band's 25th anniversary.

So far, Artcell has performed in five concerts in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Hamilton, Winnipeg, and Vancouver, according to a press statement.

Artcell's lead guitarist Kazi Faisal Ahmed said, "All the shows we have done in Canada so far, saw the tickets being sold out. We are overwhelmed to see the fans' excitement about Artcell at the concerts."

Artcell is the first Bangladeshi music band to perform all across Canada. Tickets for the first show in Vancouver sold out within hours. The organiser was surprised and organised another show the next day.

Winnipeg Member of Parliament Terry Duguid attended Artcell's show in his constituency and awarded certificates to the band for their performance.

Artcell is now set to perform in four other shows across Canada this month. They will perform in Regina, Saskatoon; St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador; and Halifax.

Band members said after finishing the concerts in Canada, they are set to visit the US and Australia. Discussion in this regard is in the final stage.

If everything remains on track, the rock band is set to visit the US in July.

Iqbal Asif Jewel, another lead guitarist of Artcell, said, "The crowd turnout at the concerts have been incredible. Everyone is singing all the songs with us. It's like we've gone back to the days of concerts at the country's Russian Cultural Center (RCC). There have been requests for all the old songs one after another."

Artcell's vocalist and guitarist George Lincoln D'Costa said, "We opened our concerts with the song 'Rahu's Grash' at the shows. The venue seems to explode with the frenzy of the audience and fans at every show. Everyone was saying at the Toronto show that they had never seen such a big and energetic show by any Bangladeshi bands.

The band is set to be the first from Bangladesh to perform in St John's.

The music band said they have special plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary in the country, which includes concerts in universities, live acoustic shows and open air solo concerts.

Artcell is composed of vocalist and guitarist George Lincoln D'Costa, lead guitarist Kazi Faisal Ahmed, lead guitarist Iqbal Asif Jewel, bassist Saef Al Nazi Cézanne and drummer Kazi Asheeqeen Shaju.