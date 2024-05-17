Artcell planning to tour US, Australia after overwhelming fan presence in Canada concerts

Splash

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 06:33 pm

Related News

Artcell planning to tour US, Australia after overwhelming fan presence in Canada concerts

So far, Artcell has performed in five concerts in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Hamilton, Winnipeg, and Vancouver, according to a press statement.

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 06:33 pm
Artcell performing at Coffee Carnival. File Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Artcell performing at Coffee Carnival. File Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Artcell, one of the most popular Bangladeshi rock bands, is planning to perform in the United States and Australia after wrapping up their Canada tour marking the band's 25th anniversary.

So far, Artcell has performed in five concerts in the Canadian cities of Toronto, Hamilton, Winnipeg, and Vancouver, according to a press statement.

Artcell's lead guitarist Kazi Faisal Ahmed said, "All the shows we have done in Canada so far, saw the tickets being sold out. We are overwhelmed to see the fans' excitement about Artcell at the concerts."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Artcell is the first Bangladeshi music band to perform all across Canada. Tickets for the first show in Vancouver sold out within hours. The organiser was surprised and organised another show the next day.

Winnipeg Member of Parliament Terry Duguid attended Artcell's show in his constituency and awarded certificates to the band for their performance.

Artcell is now set to perform in four other shows across Canada this month. They will perform in Regina, Saskatoon; St John's, Newfoundland and Labrador; and Halifax.

Band members said after finishing the concerts in Canada, they are set to visit the US and Australia. Discussion in this regard is in the final stage.

If everything remains on track, the rock band is set to visit the US in July.

Iqbal Asif Jewel, another lead guitarist of Artcell, said, "The crowd turnout at the concerts have been incredible. Everyone is singing all the songs with us. It's like we've gone back to the days of concerts at the country's Russian Cultural Center (RCC). There have been requests for all the old songs one after another."

Artcell's vocalist and guitarist George Lincoln D'Costa said, "We opened our concerts with the song 'Rahu's Grash' at the shows. The venue seems to explode with the frenzy of the audience and fans at every show. Everyone was saying at the Toronto show that they had never seen such a big and energetic show by any Bangladeshi bands.

The band is set to be the first from Bangladesh to perform in St John's.

The music band said they have special plans to celebrate their 25th anniversary in the country, which includes concerts in universities, live acoustic shows and open air solo concerts.

Artcell is composed of vocalist and guitarist George Lincoln D'Costa, lead guitarist Kazi Faisal Ahmed,  lead guitarist Iqbal Asif Jewel, bassist Saef Al Nazi Cézanne and drummer Kazi Asheeqeen Shaju.

Bangladesh / Top News

Artcell / Bangladesh / Canada tour / US tour / Australia tourism

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

7h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

9h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

9h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

1h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

19h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

21h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

22h | Videos