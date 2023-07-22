Bangladesh encourages mix-fuel renewable energy: Nasrul

Bangladesh encourages mix-fuel renewable energy: Nasrul

22 July, 2023

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid on Saturday said Bangladesh always encourages increase of fuel-mix share of renewable energy.

"Energy diversification, clean energy and climate change mitigation strategies are being adopted to promote renewable energy," he told the 'Energy Transition Ministerial Meeting' in Goa, India.

Nasrul Hamid said by 2041, the government is moving forward with the goal of producing 40% of electricity from clean energy.

"Currently 1,194 MW of electricity is generated from renewable sources, but 825.23 MW of electricity comes to the national grid. Another 1,262 MW power generation projects are underway through 30 projects from renewable energy and 8,668 MW power generation projects are under process. That is, 9,930 MW power generation from renewable energy is in the pipeline," he said.

The state minister said 20 million people, living in off-grid areas, are being illuminated through six million solar home systems, adding, "Grid quality electricity is being provided to off-grid areas through solar mini-grids. Seven solar parks have been installed. We have about 1,00,000 wind gas plants."

A wind resource map has been prepared in Bangladesh in collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), he said and added that 245 MW wind power generation activities are ongoing through five projects.

Simultaneously process of importing hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan is also underway. Renewable energy is also gaining importance in integrated energy and power master plans.
 
The state minister also said around $10 billion of investment has been lost due to the cancellation of 10 coal-based power plants in Bangladesh.

"As a densely populated nation, we face unique challenges in implementing renewable energy projects. Our electricity consumption pattern is different from many developed countries. Solar power is inappropriate here as base load power," he added.
 
Nasrul Hamid said, "Lack of land is a major hurdle for solar projects. Overcoming these challenges requires technology transfer and research. Renewable energy especially waste-to-energy and wind power require massive investment. We welcome investment in power and energy sector in Bangladesh."

India's Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, Minister of Mines and Energy of Brazil Alexandre Silveira de Oliveira, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia Arifin Tasrif, President of COP 28 (designate) Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Chief Minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant and related ministers spoke.

It is noted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the programme through video messages.

