7 int'l companies buy tenders for offshore oil-gas exploration: State minister

Seven international companies so far have bought tenders to participate in oil and gas exploration in the Bangladeshi seas, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said today (8 May).

Speaking to reporters after a seminar at a hotel in the capital, he said international tenders were invited for oil and gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal last March.

Many people have expressed their interest, he said, adding that more than 15 international companies participated in today's seminar.

After the first session of the seminar, Tawfiq-e-Eahi Chowdhury, adviser to the prime minister on energy, said there were many differences in the new tender compared to the previous ones.

"Many benefits have been increased this time. The matter is being made profitable for both parties," he said.

The energy adviser also said South Asia was a very peaceful area, so investors for the long-term can take that into consideration.

Bangladesh also has a large gas market around the sea. Overall, it seems that many will participate in the tender process, he said, adding that Chevron has already invested $4 billion in the country, proving the potential in Bangladesh.