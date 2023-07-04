Another shipment of 65,000 tonnes coal for Matarbari Power Plant

A large ship carrying over 65,000 tonnes of coal for Matarbari power plant arrived at Chattogram Port on Tuesday (4 July).

The port authority successfully docked the ship at the jetty built for the Matarbari Coal-Fired Power Project in Cox's Bazar's Maheshkhali.

The Cyprus-flagged vessel MV LMZ ATLAS came from Indonesia's Tarahan Port and anchored at the port's Chattogram Jetty at 12:30pm, Ataul Hakim Siddique, assistant harbour master of Chattogram Port Authority, told The Business Standard.

"The ship brought 65,020 tonnes of coal. The ship has a draft of 12.5 metres and a length of 229 metres," he said.

According to Chattogram port authorities, it will take at least four days to unload all the coal.

According to port authorities, in the last three months, six ships brought 3,66,026.449 tonnes of coal for Matarbari's coal-based thermal power plant.

The first ship carrying coal for the power plant arrived at the Matarbari jetty on 25 April. Four more ships came in May and one in June.

The Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) is implementing the 1,200 MW Matarbari Ultra Super Critical Coal-Fired Power Project.

CPGCBL Executive Director Abul Kalam Azad told TBS, "Each of the ships carried some 65,000 tonnes of coal. The coals are being stored.

"The work for the power plant is almost finished and experimental power generation is ongoing. The commissioning process will start after that."