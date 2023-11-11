Uninterrupted power at affordable price essential for dev: Nasrul Hamid

11 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 07:22 pm

Nasrul Hamid said as a mega project, Matarbari, located in Cox's Bazar, will add a new dimension to the economic development of the country. 

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid today said uninterrupted electricity at an affordable price is essential for the overall development of the country.

He said this after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the first unit of the Matarbari 2x600 MW Ultra-Super Critical Coal Fired Power Plant  today.

"Large power plants are required to provide uninterrupted electricity. At the same time it is needed to increase use of technology," Nasrul Hamid said.

He added, "Definitely this is a huge challenge. To face this challenge, there must be continuity of the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."

He said as a mega project, Matarbari, located in Cox's Bazar, will add a new dimension to the economic development of the country. 

"With the new power hub in Cox's Bazar, massive development will be ensured in the social and economic sector of the area," the state minister said. 

As part of the energy diversification and implementation of the government's power sector master plan, the Coal Power Generation Company Bangladesh Limited (CPGCBL) took the initiative to construct coal-based power plants using the latest ultra-super critical technology, he said. 

Experimental electricity supply to the national grid was started from the 1st unit of the power plant on July 29, 2023. The 1st unit of the power plant is scheduled to go into commercial production in January 2024 and the 2nd unit in July 2024.

