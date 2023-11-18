Cyclone Midhili: Ctg port resumes activities

Bangladesh

18 November, 2023, 10:35 am
An aerial view of Chittagong port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
An aerial view of Chittagong port. File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

As the effects of Cyclone Midhili have passed, the concerned authorities have resumed activities at Chattogram port since Friday night.

At least five ships were seen anchored at the port at midnight, and loading-unloading activities also resumed.

Habibur Rahman from Chattogram Port (Administration and Planning) said the port authorities suspended all activities due to inclement weather triggered by Cyclone Midhili on Friday.

The periphery of the cyclonic storm Midhili crossed the Mongla-Payra coast near Khepupara as of Friday noon, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Cyclone Midhili completed crossing the coast by the evening, it said.

Chattagram Port / Cyclone Midhili

