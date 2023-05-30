Elevated Expressway authority sues worker over child's death from falling rod

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 05:56 pm

Related News

Elevated Expressway authority sues worker over child's death from falling rod

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 05:56 pm
Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway authorities on Monday sued one of their workers for negligence over a child's death from a falling rod. 

Police arrested Md Hasan, 32, after a case was filed with the Dhaka District Railway Police Station. The railway police are currently investigating the case.

Police said the worker admitted to his negligence which resulted in an iron rod falling on a 12-year-old boy, which pierced his head causing his death.

Asked why the expressway authorities were not blamed for the lack of safety measures, Hasib Hasan, plaintiff of the case, said it is better to speak to the project manager. 

The rod fell through a hole and caused an innocent boy's death, said Hasib, adding, "We found the worker guilty as he wasn't cautious at that point. Why should anyone else be blamed?"

Earlier on Monday, the unidentified boy died after being hit by an iron rod that fell on him from the under-construction Dhaka Elevated Expressway in the capital's Mohakhali area.

Eyewitnesses and residents in the area said the boy was seated on the rail track near the British Tobacco Factory in the Mohakhali area when an iron rod fell on him from the elevated expressway. 

Monir Hossain, who took the boy to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said the rod fell on him and pierced his head when he was crossing the elevated expressway area in Mohakhali around 10am. 

The injured boy was rushed to the DMCH where on-duty doctors declared him dead around 1pm, said Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge (inspector) of the hospital's police outpost.

Top News

Mohakhali / Dhaka Elevated Expressway / death / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

4h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

6h | Panorama
Wander Woman has hosted several international trips this year already. Pictured is a trip hosted in Jordan. Photos: Courtesy

Wander Woman: A women-led enterprise making travel safe, accessible for women

9h | Panorama
An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

“We gain popularity due to digital services”-Dutch-Bangla Bank MD

4h | Corporate Talks
Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

Wander Woman provides all travel support for women

7h | TBS Stories
Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

1d | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

1d | Corporate Talks

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

4
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

5
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria

6
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget