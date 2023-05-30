Elevated Expressway authority sues worker over child's death from falling rod

The Dhaka Elevated Expressway authorities on Monday sued one of their workers for negligence over a child's death from a falling rod.

Police arrested Md Hasan, 32, after a case was filed with the Dhaka District Railway Police Station. The railway police are currently investigating the case.

Police said the worker admitted to his negligence which resulted in an iron rod falling on a 12-year-old boy, which pierced his head causing his death.

Asked why the expressway authorities were not blamed for the lack of safety measures, Hasib Hasan, plaintiff of the case, said it is better to speak to the project manager.

The rod fell through a hole and caused an innocent boy's death, said Hasib, adding, "We found the worker guilty as he wasn't cautious at that point. Why should anyone else be blamed?"

Earlier on Monday, the unidentified boy died after being hit by an iron rod that fell on him from the under-construction Dhaka Elevated Expressway in the capital's Mohakhali area.

Eyewitnesses and residents in the area said the boy was seated on the rail track near the British Tobacco Factory in the Mohakhali area when an iron rod fell on him from the elevated expressway.

Monir Hossain, who took the boy to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH), said the rod fell on him and pierced his head when he was crossing the elevated expressway area in Mohakhali around 10am.

The injured boy was rushed to the DMCH where on-duty doctors declared him dead around 1pm, said Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge (inspector) of the hospital's police outpost.