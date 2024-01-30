Elephants damage homes in Chattogram's Banshkhali amid food shortage

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 02:41 pm

Elephants damage homes in Chattogram's Banshkhali amid food shortage

The newly-constructed Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar railway line had disrupted the elephants' usual habitat in the Kalipur forest range

Neighbourhood damaged in Chattogram&#039;s Banshkhai upazila as wild elements encroach. Photo: TBS
Neighbourhood damaged in Chattogram's Banshkhai upazila as wild elements encroach. Photo: TBS

A herd of wild elephants caused damage in a neighbourhood of Banigram in Chattogram's Banshkhai upazila today (30 January), amid a scarcity of food in their natural habitat. 

Anisuzzaman Sheikh, Jolodi Sanctuary Range Officer, highlighted that the newly-constructed Chattogram-Cox's Bazar railway line had disrupted the elephants' usual habitat in the Kalipur forest range. 

"The elephants, usually residing in the eastern part of the forest range, have migrated towards the western part, which is closer to human settlements, due to their disturbed habitat. There is a food shortage which may have prompted the elephants intruding into localities," he said.

"The chaos started when a huge elephant charged into our area around 3am. It smashed through two steel doors, shattered a tin boundary wall, ruined the kitchen, and trampled plants near my newly-built home," said Prakash Ranjan Chowdhury, a retired teacher from Banigram Sadhanpur High School.

Not only Prakash Ranjan Chowdhury's house, but also the homes of Ahmed Sawdagar, Praveen Chowdhury, and Piyush Chowdhury, were damaged.

Abdullah Al Mamun, the divisional forest officer of Chattogram South Forest Department, informed The Business Standard that he hasn't yet received details regarding the incident. 

He, however, advised affected residents to approach the Kalipur Range Office to file for government compensation.

