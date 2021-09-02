Elections to 161 UPs, 9 municipalities on Sept 20

Bangladesh

BSS
02 September, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 08:51 pm

Related News

Elections to 161 UPs, 9 municipalities on Sept 20

BSS
02 September, 2021, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 08:51 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Elections to 161 Union Parishad (UPs) in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and 9 municipalities in the country, which were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will be held on September 20 next.
 
Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandakar came up with the information while talking to reporters at the media center of the Nirbachan Bhaban in city's Agargaon area today.
 
"EC has decided to hold polls in 161 UPs and 9 municipalities in the country on September 20," he said.
 
The nine municipal are Bhanga in Faridpur, Nangalkot in Cumilla, Chakaria and Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar, Sonagazi in Feni, Kabirhat in Noakhali, Nawapara in Jashore, Debiganj in Panchagarh and Boalkhali in Chattogram.

election / Union Parishad Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

4h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

4h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

4h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends