Elections to 161 UPs, 9 municipalities on Sept 20

Elections to 161 Union Parishad (UPs) in Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Noakhali, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar and 9 municipalities in the country, which were postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic, will be held on September 20 next.



Election Commission Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandakar came up with the information while talking to reporters at the media center of the Nirbachan Bhaban in city's Agargaon area today.



"EC has decided to hold polls in 161 UPs and 9 municipalities in the country on September 20," he said.



The nine municipal are Bhanga in Faridpur, Nangalkot in Cumilla, Chakaria and Maheshkhali in Cox's Bazar, Sonagazi in Feni, Kabirhat in Noakhali, Nawapara in Jashore, Debiganj in Panchagarh and Boalkhali in Chattogram.