By-election to Natore-4 seat on 11 October

The by-election to the Natore-4 seat will take place on 11 October, as the seat became vacant following the Member of Parliament Professor Abdul Quddus's death on 30 August.

The deadline for submission of nomination papers is 17 September and the nomination papers will be selected on 18 September, said Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam at the end of the Commission meeting on Thursday.

Voting in this seat will be done on ballot papers, he said adding there is no CCTV cameraa in the polling station.