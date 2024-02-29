Bangladesh couldn't have had a better national election: EC Anisur

Politics

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 07:15 pm

EC Anisur in a meeting with candidates of the Cumilla City Corporation by-polls at the Circuit House. Photo: TBS
EC Anisur in a meeting with candidates of the Cumilla City Corporation by-polls at the Circuit House. Photo: TBS

Bangladesh could not have had a better national election than the one held on 7 January, Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman said today (29 February).

"You cannot understand from the outside how many obstacles the Election Commission faced. You [people] are doing much better compared to the democracy of Pakistan," he said in a meeting with candidates of the Cumilla City Corporation by-polls at the Circuit House. 

Stressing the by-polls were just as important as the national election, he said, "The candidates have been urged to follow the code of conduct and campaign fairly. There is no chance of vote rigging in the EVM system. I told everyone that this election is also being monitored by domestic and foreign organisations."

On rumours about MP AKM Bahauddin Bahar holding rallies in various places and campaigning with a symbol, the EC said, "What he can do and cannot do is written in the election code of conduct. If he violates the code of conduct, he will be charged."

The Cumilla City Corporation by-polls are slated for 9 March.

Cumilla Deputy Commissioner Khandkar Md Mushfiqur Rahman, Regional Election Officer and Election Returning Officer Farhad Hossain, along with senior officials in the district were present at the meeting.
 

Election Commission / Cumilla City Corporation / by-polls

