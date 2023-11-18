Elderly man's body recovered from drain in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 November, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2023, 09:21 pm

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a drain in the Dampara area in Chattogram today (18 November).

The deceased Kamrul Anwar Bobby, 62, was found around 11:00am, said Chawkbazar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Manjur Quader Majumder.

"Kamrul used to live alone at his home in Dampara for about 8 or 9 years now. Whenever it would rain or if the DC cable got disconnected, he would go up to the roof top to check.

The Business Standard

"We believe he was climbing over to the roof and then fell. We got the news in the morning and his body was recovered from the drain near his house soon after," said the police official.

 

