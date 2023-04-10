Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

Eid holidays this year will begin on 19 April (Wednesday) as the government today decided to declare a holiday on 20 April (Thursday) to facilitate public travel ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr.

This year, the Eid holidays were supposed to be from 21-23 April with the Shab-e-Qadr holiday falling on 19 April and 20 April was supposed to be the last working day before Eid.

"The decision was taken in the cabinet meeting today. Thinking about the people, the government has taken this decision," Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said on Monday (10 April).

The holidays will run till the day after Eid, he added.

Earlier on 2 April, Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samiti proposed to the government to extend the Eid holidays by one day for the ease of the holidaymakers who will be travelling out of Dhaka.