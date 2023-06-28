Crowd of homebound people at railway, bus and launch terminals

Transport

TBS Report
28 June, 2023, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 03:18 pm

Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS
Photo: Nayem Ali/TBS

Crowds of homebound people for the Eid-ul-Adha holidays were seen at the railway, bus and launch terminals today.

However, the rain hampered the homebound journeys. Many buses got delayed due to the rain. 

Many were seen buying tickets at the bus and launch terminals.

Holidaymakers started gathering at Gabtali, Mohakhali and Sayedabad bus terminals since morning. Apart from this, Jatrabari, Gulistan, Shyamoli and Kalyanpur bus terminals were also crowded with people returning home.

Zubair, the counter master of Gabtali Sonar Tari Paribahan said, "Gabtali is crowded since morning. As the day progressed, the crowd increased. But there is no complaint about the ticket. There are enough buses. Everyone is getting tickets."

When asked whether the departure of the bus is delayed, Tuhin, the counter master of Rangpur Express, said that some buses are delayed today.

"Buses are getting late in entering Dhaka due to traffic jams. Besides, buses have to be driven slowly due to the rain. But we are trying so that there is not too much delay," he said. 

Sadarghat in the capital was also crowded on Wednesday. 

Launches left the terminals with full passengers since morning.

Alamgir Kabir, the joint director of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), said, "People started coming to Sadarghat from the morning. There is still pressure. But it is not excessive. There are enough launches for passengers at the wharf."

However, many passengers said they faced trouble reaching Sadarghat due to rain.

Passengers are increasing when the rains stop, he added.

Train stations were the most crowded with homebound people. 

Railway authorities have arranged 25% standing tickets for those who could not book tickets online.

There were no significant schedule problems in the train today. As a result, the railway passengers left Dhaka with relief.

Kamalapur Railway Station Manager Masud Sarwar said, there is pressure of passengers at the station today.

