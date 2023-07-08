Road accidents claim 299 lives during Eid journey

UNB
08 July, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2023, 04:34 pm

Road accidents claim 299 lives during Eid journey

Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity published the report on Saturday after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media from 22 June to 6 July

Road accidents claim 299 lives during Eid journey

As many as 299 lives were lost and 544 people were injured in 277 road accidents across the country in 15 days during Eid-ul-Azha travels, according to a report of Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passenger welfare platform.

During this period 25 people were killed in 25 railway accidents and 16 people in 10 waterways accidents across the country, it said.

The report was published on Saturday after analysing accident reports published in the country's national and regional dailies and online media from 22 June to 6 July.

According to the findings of Jatri Kalyan Samity, road accidents came down by 15.16% while the number of deaths also decreased by 33.11% compared to the last year during Eid holidays, due to the good condition of roads.

Among the deaths, 93 people were killed in 88 road accidents involving truck, pickup and covered van, 94 killed in 91 motorbike accidents, which is 31.76% and 32.85% of the total accidents, the report said.

Among the vehicles involved in the accidents were 22.37% motorbikes, 23.05% truck-pick-up-covered van-lorry, 17.57% battery-run easy bikes or human haulers, 15.75% buses, 10.27% car, microbuses and jeeps, 5.57% three-wheelers and 4.56% CNG-run auto-rickshaws.

Of the accidents, 36.46% occurred on national highways, 29.24% on regional roads and 29.60% on roads. Besides, 1.8% of accidents occurred in Dhaka city.

The association blamed reckless driving, dangerous overtaking and movement of unfit vehicles, unskilled drivers and helpers, plying of slow-moving three-wheelers and human-haulers on highways and violation of traffic rules for the accidents and deaths.

