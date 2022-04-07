Uniform admission tests at 32 public universities this year

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 10:02 pm

Some 32 general, engineering, agriculture and science and technology public universities will have uniform admission tests for enrolling undergraduate students this year. 

The number of universities was 29 last year. 

The University Grants Commission (UGC) took the decision Thursday at a meeting with the vice-chancellors of public universities on Thursday. 

Professor Dil Afroza Begum, acting chairman of the UGC, presided over the meeting.

The Bangladesh University Teachers' Association will decide the date of the admission test on Friday. 

The UGC has requested the universities to publish the exam schedule and to hold the exams and publish the results as early as possible. It has also asked the universities to make subject placement and migration easy, and to take a one-time admission fee.

The commission recommended taking an initiative to admit fewer students to some unproductive departments. 

The Bangladesh University Teachers' Association will decide about holding exams a second time and the admission syllabus as well.

The vice-chancellors who attended the meeting suggested the UGC take the initiative to bring the four autonomous public universities, including Dhaka University under the umbrella of a uniform admission test process. 

Professor Afroza assured that the commission will try to hold a uniform admission test at all public universities.

DU entrance exams for 2021-22 session to begin 3 June

The Dhaka University admission tests for the 2021-22 academic session have been scheduled to start 3 June, beginning with the 'Ga' unit enrolment test.

'Kha' unit intake test will be held on 4 June while "Ka" unit test will be held on 10 June and "Gha" unit test on 11 June.

The MCQ test for the 'Cha' unit under the Fine Arts faculty will be held on 17 June, said a release on Thursday. 

The decisions were taken at a special meeting of the general admissions committee held at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban Wednesday.

However, GPA score conditions for admission applicants have been relaxed this time.

Students having science background in SSC/ equivalent and HSC/ equivalent exams can apply for 'Ka' unit entry test if they have a total of minimum GPA 8 with at least 3.50 in both SSC/HSC or equivalent exams.

Arts and commerce background students in HSC or equivalent exams can apply for 'Kha', 'Ga' and 'Gha' unit entry tests if they have a total of minimum GPA 7.5  with at least 3.00 in both SSC/HSC or equivalent exams.

Science background applicants can apply for 'Gha' unit entry test only if they obtain a total of at least GPA 8.00 with at least 3.50 in both SSC/HSC or equivalent exams.

However, the application fee for the entry tests has been increased from Tk650 to Tk1,000.

Applicants can apply for the entry test from 20 April until 11 May. The tests will be held from 11am to 12:30pm on the scheduled dates.

All the exams will be taken on a total of 120 marks of which 20 (10+10) marks will be counted from SSC and HSC GPA, 60 marks from MCQ and 40 marks from the written exams.

The DU authority has decided to take the exams in divisional cities of the country to reduce the sufferings of students and parents.

