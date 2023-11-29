JU to begin online classes to keep APA standards

Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities could not start classes for the first-year students under academic session 2022-2023 five months after the entrance exam was conducted. They have now decided to start online classes from 30 November.

Despite claims that the delay was caused by a 'seat crisis', teachers and students have alleged that the university is acting after so long in order to maintain the standard of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) with the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Ahsan Habib, a first-year student of the Urban and Regional Planning department and a resident of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall, told The Business Standard, "I am supposed to have a seat in my dorm and other study materials as a resident of Bangabandhu Hall from the very first day of my hall life. But even after one year of admission, I did not get that seat. Around 12–15 students have to stay in a four-seat room."

The UGC has signed APAs with universities to enhance quality, transparency, and accountability. It has also published rankings based on the APA since 2016. The UGC has been talking about determining the budget based on this ranking.

According to the annual performance agreement signed by the UGC with the university for the academic year 2023–24, the last date for the commencement of classes for the students enrolled in the academic year 2022–23 is November 30. The university could not meet the four dates promised earlier: 31 October, 9 November, 16 November and 23 November.

The decision was made at a meeting of the central admissions committee on 21 November, with Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Nurul Alam in the chair.

Prof Rayhan Rhyne of the Philosophy department said, "It is a failure of the administration to start physical classes even after five months of the admission test," he told The Business Standard.

Citing the disadvantages of online classes, he said, "We have witnessed the result of online classes earlier. Students are not benefiting from online classes at all. The learning outcome is very low."

Some students accused the administration of negligence. They claimed that one must engage in politics in order to get a seat. They also alleged that the university's Chhatra League student unit allocates seats, and those involved in politics get seats first.

Aktaruzzaman Sohel, however, has declined the allegations and said, "Chhatra League has no right to assign seats. It's completely false. The Chhatra League does not practise seat swapping. Rather, we encourage the management to resolve any issues that arise in the hall."

Regarding the illegal occupation of the room, Shohel said, "I am not aware of any such illegal occupation of the room. However, it is unjust if someone is staying unlawfully or if two individuals are sharing a room of four."

"This information is new to me," said Prof Nigar Sultana regarding the seat distribution of Chhatra League. "The administration is aware of who is a student and how many numbers are present in the room. The hall management does not discuss seat allotment with any student organisation."