ULAB Hult Prize organises virtual opening ceremony

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 05:22 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) organised a virtual opening ceremony of Hult Prize, an international business competition, at 6:00pm on Saturday (12 February).

The virtual ceremony aimed to encourage participation and clear out all queries of the students of ULAB about the Hult Prize Competition, said a press release.

ULAB's Vice-Chancellor, Professor Imran Rahman, graced the event as the chief guest. In his speech, he presented the importance of exploration and how participating in different types of activities can help an individual gain experiences in life.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

All faculties and previous years' executives shared their experiences and the values of participating in an international business competition like the Hult Prize.

Moreover, everyone encouraged the students of ULAB to present their unique business models to everyone.

This year's campus director, Abdullah Sorowar Alif, answered numerous questions from the participants regarding the Hult Prize Competition.

According to the media release, with a $1,000,000 global startup prize, the Hult Prize has introduced impact focused programmes and training to over a million students globally.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Each year, college and university students from over 100 countries participate in the Hult Prize and since its inception, participants have represented over 2,000 institutions of higher education.

The registration process is currently ongoing and will be open until 15 February 2022.

The Advisor of Hult Prize 2022 at ULAB, Moinak Kanungo, Assistant Professor and Director of the MBA Programme, Asif Uddin Ahmed, Senior Lecturer and EMBA Programme Coordinator NM Baki Billah also participated in the event. Others in attendance were previous executive committee members Shakiba Hossan Tanha, Ashim Khandker, Md Farhad Hossain Fahad, SM Nazmus Sakib and Samiul Shahid.

