ULAB MBA students return for second consecutive year to participate in International Week at IIM Shillong

The prestigious Indian Institute of Management Shillong (IIM Shillong) will host the International Week from July 1 to July 6, 2024, and ten MBA students from the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) will be participating in this year's event.

This marks the second consecutive year that ULAB MBA students will be partaking in this esteemed event.

IIM Shillong, renowned as one of Asia's premier business schools and part of the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), will host the International Week, offering a comprehensive immersion into India's dynamic business landscape.

Participants from ULAB will engage in a series of enriching activities, including lectures by top business experts, interactions with global business leaders, and exploration of India's government policies and legal environment.

The program also includes opportunities to embrace Indian values, traditions, and indigenous cultures, providing a holistic learning experience.

"We are excited to send our MBA students to IIM Shillong's International Week for the second time," said Asif U Ahmed, Director of the Graduate Business Program at ULAB.

"This event aligns with our commitment to providing our students with global exposure and enriching their understanding of international business practices."

IIM Shillong covers the participation fees, including accommodation and meals during the event, and will issue certificates of attendance to all ULAB participants.

This initiative underscores ULAB's dedication to offering opportunities to gifted MBA students that enhance the international-mindedness and cultural sensitivity of its MBA students.