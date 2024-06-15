ULAB soars in WURI rankings: Only Bangladeshi university in top 100

15 June, 2024, 03:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has secured the top position among Bangladeshi universities according to the World's Universities with Real Impact (WURI) Ranking 2024. 

ULAB's position solidifies its standing as the sole Bangladeshi university within the WURI Top 100 and has achieved a prestigious ranking of 69th in the coveted Global Top 300 Innovative Universities, demonstrating a steady rise from its previous positions of 100th in 2021, 96th in 2022, and 75th in 2023. This achievement was announced on June 7, 2024, in Sorengo, Switzerland by WURI Project Leader Professor MOON Hwy-Chang.

Beyond the overall ranking, ULAB also garnered recognition in specific WURI categories. It secured the noteworthy positions of 2nd globally in Crisis Management, 5th in Student Mobility and Openness, and 19th for Infrastructure/Technology, further highlighting its strengths in these areas.

