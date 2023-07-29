ULAB hosts a book talk on "The Great Padma"

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) recently organised a book talk centered on the publication, "The Great Padma", reads a press release.

Authored by the Architect Kazi Khaleed Ashraf, the event took place on Wednesday,(26 July) at the ULAB campus.

According to the press rekease, the engaging discussion featured the editor and author himself, Kazi Khaleed Ashraf, in conversation with Prof. Shamsad Mortuza, Special Adviser to the ULAB Board of Trustees. The event commenced with the opening remarks by ULAB Vice Chancellor, Prof. Imran Rahman.

"The Great Padma" encapsulates a compelling narrative of the majestic river that not only defines the landscape of the Bengal Delta but also profoundly influences the lives and cultures of the people residing alongside it. Architect Kazi Khaleed Ashraf's expertise and deep insights into the subject have rendered this book an essential literary gem.

During the book talk, the author eloquently delved into various aspects of his work.

