ULAB holds freshers' orientation for Summer 2022 term

19 June, 2022, 12:50 pm
University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) has organised orientation programmes for the Summer 2022 undergraduate freshers Thursday (16 June).

Andreas Hueberger, head of Administration of the European Union delegation to Bangladesh was the chief guest in the morning session, reads a press release.

In his speech, he stressed the importance of open-mindedness as the key to success in life and career.

Navidul Haq, director, Mohammadi Group, was the virtual chief guest in the afternoon session.

He urged students to use their four years at ULAB purposefully and not waste a second.

Maliha Mannan Ahmed, member of ULAB Board of Trustees, spoke about the value of a liberal arts education, while Vice-Chancellor Prof Imran Rahman asked the freshers to follow a path towards global citizenship, the release adds.

Rehan Ahmed, director of Student Affairs, conducted the programmes.

