ULAB Successfully Hosted ‘Cine Carnival 2.0’ of DIMFF

Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival organised 'Cine Carnival 2.0' from 12 to 14 February at the main campus of the University of Liberal Arts-Bangladesh (ULAB).

It was presented by the popular energy drink brand SPEED of Akij Venture Ltd and became a massive hit and talk of the campus for a while among the students of ULAB.

The Cine Carnival event served as a prelude to the 10th Dhaka International Mobile Film Festival highlighting a decade of showcasing groundbreaking films shot on mobile devices.

The event was sponsored by Speed Bangladesh and partnered with Fatty Bun.

The three-day carnival boasted 22 stalls and an array of engaging activities.

From the themed photo booths to balloon shoots and cloud candy stations - Cine Carnival 2.0 provided an engaging and immersive experience for all.

One of the highlights of the carnival was the Nagordola at the entrance, aligning with the 10th festival theme.

This captivating addition set the tone for the event blending tradition with the contemporary spirit of mobile filmmaking.

Over the past decade, DIMFF has been at the forefront of showcasing creative films shot on mobile devices.

This year's event promised an inspiring lineup of films, coupled with insightful sessions and a dynamic platform to connect with the ever-evolving landscape of mobile filmmaking.

The 'Cine Carnival 2.0' of DIMFF provided festival-goers with a unique and interactive space to learn, explore, and celebrate the artistry of mobile filmmaking.

This year DIMFF's online media partner is NTV Online.

Its print media partners are Business Standard, Desh Rupantor, Janakantha, and Daily Star.

They have got Star Cineplex as the venue partner as well.

DIMFF-2024 is pleased to announce that the closing event of the 10th edition will be held at STAR Cineplex Seemanto Shambhar on 3 March 2024.