Hult Prize at ULAB reveals new organising committee

Related News

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh announced an OnCampus organizing committee for the Star Line Presents Hult Prize at ULAB 2023/2024, one of the biggest student entrepreneurship and social business idea competitions.

The registration for the OnCampus Program is open till further notice, reads a press release.

A committee of 37 capable members was selected to ensure the smooth execution of the program and revealed through the official social media platforms.

Istiaque Ahmed Eshan, a student from USB (also known as the School of Business at ULAB), will lead the initiative this year as Campus Director. Under his leadership, the rest of the organizing committee members are put into 14 teams with 14 heads and 15 deputy heads, supported by 7 event admins.

The heads of the organizing committee include Mehfuzur Rahman Khan Pial of Sponsorship Coordination Team, Afrida Lubaba Khan of Startup Coordination Team, Tauhid Ullah Khan Shuvo of Judges and Facilitator Team, Jubayeda Jahan Sajlin of Event Management Team, Tomishra Tafannum Momo of Finance Team, MD. Solaiman Bin Salam Fardeen of Logistics Team, Anika Rahman of Hospitality Team, Tasnia Nasreen of Branding Team, Shamsun Nahar Dina of Social Media and Promotions Team, Mahmuda Haque Urmi of Public Relations Team, Safin Sadad Ahmed of Photography & Videography Team, Fabliha Mahazabin Ahana of Graphics Team, Lamia Tasnim Rafa of Content Writing Team, and Anika Yasmin Papri of Decoration Team.

The deputy heads, respectively, are Jannatul Maoua and Mohammad Mahtab Uddin, Rakib Ahmed Nafi, Ashhad Bin Anis, Rahat Mahmud, Mohammed Abdul Mazad, MD.Niaz Mahmud, Tasmia Ilahi, Jannatul Nayem, Tanjila Binte Khurshid, Abida Rahman, Nafiz Sadik Mugdho, Asfiquzzaman Khan, Azeema Anhar, and Humaira Jahan. Finally, the event admins are Md. Ashiqullah Alvi, Omar Faruk, Fahteen Hossain, Munia Jaben Mostofa, Adib Muntasir, Sameer Mahmud, and Salman Al Farsy.

These enthusiastic change makers of ULAB are working hard to promote this year's challenge "UNLIMITED!" on the campus and ensure a successful OnCampus Program.

