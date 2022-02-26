UAP, Law Counsel, SAILS to hold webinar on sentencing practices in Bangladesh

University of Asia Pacific (UAP) is hosting an international webinar titled "Inconsistent Sentencing Practices in Bangladesh: A Call for Formulating Guidelines" on Sunday (27 February).

The webinar is jointly organised by the Department of Law and Human Rights, University of Asia Pacific (UAP), The Law Counsel and the South Asian Institute of Advanced Legal and Human Rights Studies (SAILS), said a press release.

The discussants in the event include Justice Hemant Laxman Gokhale, former justice of the Indian Supreme Court, Justice Moyeenul Islam Chowdhury, former justice of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh, Mozammel Hossain QC, 187 Chambers, Temple, London and Prof Dr Mahbubur Rahman, Faculty of Law, University of Dhaka.

Interested individuals can join the Zoom webinar on Sunday 7pm using the following

session ID: 676 2869 4725