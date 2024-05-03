University of Asia Pacific holds grand finale of  Idea Season 3.0

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 08:44 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Entrepreneurship and Career Development Club (ECDC) of the University of Asia Pacific successfully held the grand finale of business idea competition Idea Season 3.0.

ECDC, is a central club at the University of Asia Pacific which aims towards polishing the entrepreneurial skill sets of the students, reads a press statement.

In the grand finale round of the competition, presented by Crown Cement PLC, the top five finalist teams portrayed their startup business ideas.

The external judges of the competition are Khan Farhana, head of Program and Partnerships (HoPP), Dotlines Social Enterprise, founder, Farhanas Brainstation, Muhammad Aminur Rahman, CEO & chief photographer, Checkmate Events, Imteenan Akhter Khan, founder, DigiFix & ClickFix, Arifur Rahman, director, Starcom Bangladesh, Naheem Mahtab, chief of staff, Sheba Platform Ltd.

Mohammad Rakiv, assistant professor, the Department of Business Administration and the club advisor of ECDC, Md Shariful Islam, lead, Media and PR, Brand Communication, Crown Cement PLC, the sponsor for the competition also delivered his significant insights on the event. The club advisors of ECDC paid respect to all the honourable external judges by giving a token of appreciation to them.

The champion team of the competition was "Eco Warriors".

The 1st runner-up of the competition was "Live to Life". The 2nd runners up of the competition was "Pet One Stop".  The event was concluded with the prize-giving ceremony to all the winners and a photo session with all the winners, organisers and

volunteers of the competition.
 

