CU admission tests to be held at CU, DU and RU

TBS Report
22 December, 2023, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 05:26 pm

A total of 25,000 aspirant CU students will be able to appear in the DU centre and 15,000 students in the RU centre.

A general view image of Chittagong University.
A general view image of Chittagong University.

For the first time in Bangladesh, the Chittagong University (CU) admission tests for the first-year undergraduate (Honours) programmes will be held at Dhaka University and Rajshahi University in addition to CU's test centres next year.

The decision to hold the tests in different universities has been taken to reduce the suffering of students who would otherwise have to travel all the way to Chattogram to attend the test, according to CU officials.

Speaking on the matter, CU Professor Siraj Ud Daula, dean of the Faculty of Sociology, said, "Tests of four units will be held at the Dhaka University centre and tests of two sub-units will be conducted at Chittagong University centre. Those who apply for those two centres first, will be given the opportunity."

The decision to hold the CU admission tests at RU was finalised at a meeting of the central committee for conducting admission tests on Thursday (21 December) under the chairmanship of RU Vice-Chancellor Professor Shireen Akhtar.

Earlier on 12 December, DU was finalised as an alternative centre for CU admission tests.

According to CU authorities, a total of 25,000 aspirant CU students will be able to appear in the DU centre and 15,000 students in the RU centre.

The CU admission tests for the 2023-24 academic year is scheduled to kick off on 2 March 2024. The tests will begin with the A unit on the day. The test for C unit will be held on 7 March, B unit on 8 March and D unit on 16 March. Besides, the tests for B-1 and D-1 sub-units will take place on 3 and 4 March respectively.

According to CU authorities, the university's admission tests will be conducted through multiple-choice question method like the previous year.

This time, students will also get the opportunity to take the entrance exam for the second time.

Examination will be conducted in four units and two sub-units. To apply, students have to pay Tk1,000 per unit.

Students will have to fight for a total of 4,926 seats in 48 departments and six institutes.

