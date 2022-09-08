Trustee board of Manarat International University reorganised

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The trustee board of Manarat International University has been reorganised with Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam as the chair of the 13-member board.

Chancellor of the university President Abdul Hamid ordered the reorganisation of the board due to a breach of the Private University Act 2010, according to a release issued by the Ministry of Education on Thursday (8 September).

Wishing anonymity, an official of the ministry said that the university was being run by people who have been involved with religion-based politics for a long time.

Because of this, the government sought the president's approval for the reorganisation of the board of trustees to ensure discipline and quality education.

The newly formed board held its first meeting today.

Manarat International University / trustee board members

